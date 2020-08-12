Warrick Co. schools begin a new year with safety guidelines in place

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Kids in Warrick County also head back to school Wednesday.
Schools in Warrick County are preparing for a year of unknowns as students are heading back to school during a pandemic.
As we reported, the pandemic hasn’t left this administration untouched.
Last week, we told you an administrator at Castle High School tested positive for COVID-19. Superintendent Brad Schneider says that person and two other close contacts were placed under quarantine.
The school district released its reopening plan to help keep students safe this year.
They are asking parents to screen students for COVID symptoms. Students are also strongly encouraged to socially distance at bus stops, and they are required to wear face masks on the bus.
The start of school will be different for students as they will be assigned an entryway to enter the building and will have random temperature checks.
In the classrooms, hand sanitizer will be available for students to use when entering.
They are also having teachers rotate to different classrooms during the day rather than having students move from room to room.
Students in North Spencer will also be heading into the new normal Wednesday morning.
School leaders say they’ve installed new features to hopefully keep everyone safe.
They added a new air filtration system called an O-2 Prime Ionization device. Officials say it’s able to remove 70 percent of microbes in the air, which could keep kids protected from the virus.
East Gibson schools will hear that first bell ring Wednesday morning. That includes schools like Oakland City Elementary and Wood Memorial junior and senior high schools.
We know officials there have guidelines in place much like other areas. They have both in-person and virtual learning options.
Masks are required for students and staff. Those will need to be worn on buses and when social distancing won’t work.
Parents should be aware of their child’s health before sending them to school. They should stay home if they have a fever and must be fever free for 72 hours before returning.
Pike county students are also heading back to school Wednesday with a detailed reopening plan in place.
They are using the stoplight system like many other schools, which is a scale where officials will let parents know where the virus risk stands as the school year starts.
They are also asking parents to screen their child for symptoms before sending them to school and stay home if there’s any sign of illness.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.