Thousands of Tri-State students return to class Wednesday

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Back to school in the Tri-State kicked into high gear Wednesday morning with thousands of students heading back for in-person learning for the first time in months.
Students in North Spencer will be heading into the new normal Wednesday morning.
School leaders say they’ve installed new features to hopefully keep everyone safe.
They added a new air filtration system called an O-2 Prime Ionization device. Officials say it’s able to remove 70 percent of microbes in the air, which could keep kids protected from the virus.
East Gibson schools will hear that first bell ring Wednesday morning. That includes schools like Oakland City Elementary and Wood Memorial junior and senior high schools.
We know officials there have guidelines in place much like other areas. They have both in-person and virtual learning options.
Masks are required for students and staff. Those will need to be worn on buses and when social distancing won’t work.
Parents should be aware of their child’s health before sending them to school. They should stay home if they have a fever and must be fever free for 72 hours before returning.
Pike county students are also heading back to school Wednesday with a detailed reopening plan in place.
They are using the stoplight system like many other schools, which is a scale where officials will let parents know where the virus risk stands as the school year starts.
They are also asking parents to screen their child for symptoms before sending them to school and stay home if there’s any sign of illness.
Schools in Grayville are some of the first to head back in Illinois.
They have similar guidelines in place as other school districts.
Officials posted on the school’s Facebook page, that those with a temperature of more than 100 degrees will not be allowed on the bus.
Those being picked up by the bus should be ready at the stop by 7:05 to 7:10.
Wearing a mask is required to get on the bus.
