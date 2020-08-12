Scattered rain possible

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered rain is moving in from the west this morning, but I’m not sure how well it will hold together. Hit or miss showers and even a couple of thunderstorms will be possible on and off throughout the day, mainly west of I-69, but there will still be plenty of dry time as well.
We are starting the day with temperatures in the lower 70s, but we will break into the low 80s by lunchtime before topping out in the mid 80s this afternoon. When you factor in the humidity, it will probably feel like the upper 80s to low 90s.
As we head into the overnight hours, most of that rain will taper off, and temperatures will fall back into the upper 60s to low 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Thursday and Friday will be very similar to today. Both days will be at least partly cloudy with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible and high temperatures in the mid 80s. The rain chances taper back off each night with low temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.
This weekend will be a little warmer and a little drier, but there is still an isolated rain chance both days. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s under a mix of sun and clouds.
A weak cold front will move through Sunday evening, which will usher in cooler and drier weather for next week.
