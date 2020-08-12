Police looking for suspect accused of stealing excavator from Evansville business

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating a theft report from an Evansville equipment business.
Back on July 18, officers were called to Hopf Equipment on E. Morgan Avenue for a report of a stolen excavator.
Officers say the reporter believed the theft happened on July 15 around 8:30 p.m.
In the business’s surveillance video, a man was seen walking up to the excavator before driving it off the lot.
Officers say another surveillance video from a business close to Hopf Equipment shows the excavator being loaded on a trailer and then driven away.
The vehicle is believed to be a light-colored, older model Chevy Tahoe.
Anyone who can identify the owner of the vehicle or the man in the pictures is asked to call Evansville police at 812-436-7989 or 812-436-7979.
