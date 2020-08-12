Police looking for suspect accused of stealing excavator from Evansville business

Police looking for suspect accused of stealing excavator from Evansville business
Police looking for theft suspect accused of stealing an excavator. (Source: Evansville Police Department)
By Matthew DeVault | August 12, 2020 at 12:39 PM CDT - Updated August 12 at 12:39 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating a theft report from an Evansville equipment business.

Back on July 18, officers were called to Hopf Equipment on E. Morgan Avenue for a report of a stolen excavator.

Officers say the reporter believed the theft happened on July 15 around 8:30 p.m.

In the business’s surveillance video, a man was seen walking up to the excavator before driving it off the lot.

Officers say another surveillance video from a business close to Hopf Equipment shows the excavator being loaded on a trailer and then driven away.

The vehicle is believed to be a light-colored, older model Chevy Tahoe.

Anyone who can identify the owner of the vehicle or the man in the pictures is asked to call Evansville police at 812-436-7989 or 812-436-7979.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.