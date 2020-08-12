Pandemic to significantly affect next year’s city budget

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to significantly affect next year’s city budget. Evansville leaders have been calculating those revenue reduction projections and plan to present findings to the city council starting early next week.
The Mayor, alongside other city leaders, has been preparing for this for months. The city’s revenue loss projection is $8.2 million. It also comes from various departments.
The casino revenue makes up about 3 and a half million of that. This, partly, helps the city buy equipment.
Local option income tax is another large reduction. 14 positions are expected to be eliminated through attrition.
More than three others will now be funded either privately or through grants.
“Every business, every institution is going through exercises just like this. The key is to identify your means, live within your means, make the best decisions you think you can,” said Mayor Winnecke. “I’m confident from what I’ve seen in our city department heads from March until today, they understand the gravity of it. They’re perfectly willing and have shown the ability to put their nose to the grindstone and continue to deliver really City services in a difficult time.”
Revenues projected from the state that normally come in July won't happen this year until next month.
Another component that may impact local findings is the flexibility of spending CARES money. Budget presentations will begin Monday afternoon.
