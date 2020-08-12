Oakland City University launching new location in Rockport

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - Oakland City University has announced the launch of a new location for its Rockport Learning Center.
OCU has offered courses in Rockport since 2009, and courses began at the new location at 2027 West State Road 66 this past May.
OCU’s Rockport Center offers non-traditional programs in business at the associate, bachelors, and master’s level.
They are designed for adult learners, with evening classes and accelerated courses of five and eight week length.
The Center also houses GED completion programs to support access to education in the community.
“We are excited about our new location and the opportunities it will give us to support Hoosiers in this region. With everything else going on, people are rethinking their professional and career goals and we want to continue helping them achieve their dreams right here in their community”, said OCU’s Assistant Provost Elisabet Sena-Martin.
The new location is officially launching on August 13 with an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in partnership with the South Spencer Chamber of Commerce.
The event is open to the public and will observe state and local guidelines of social distancing and COVID-19 precautions
