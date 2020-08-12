New COVID-19 death in Perry Co., 31 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated their coronavirus map.
It now shows 76,522 confirmed positive cases and 2,878 total deaths.
That’s up from Tuesday’s 75,862 confirmed positive cases and 2,863 total deaths.
The map shows one additional death in Perry County.
It shows 31 new cases in Vanderburgh County, five new cases in Dubois County, one new case in Posey County, two new cases in Gibson County, two new cases in Spencer County, and three new cases in Pike County.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 2,053 cases, 13 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 713 cases, 12 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 588 cases, 30 deaths
- Perry Co. - 187 cases, 13 deaths
- Posey Co. - 180 cases
- Gibson Co. - 233 cases, 4 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 139 cases, 3 death
- Pike Co. - 62 cases
The Resource and Awareness Task Force will conduct a third neighborhood drive up testing site Wednesday evening at 4100 Covert Ave. in Evansville.
This will be in the parking lot of the former Health South Rehab Hospital.
The drive up testing clinic will start at 5 p.m. and run until test supplies have been exhausted.
Testing is for only Evansville/Vanderburgh County residents and identification will be required.
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will give a coronavirus update Wednesday.
Watch it live here at 1:30 p..m. CST
