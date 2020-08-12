Mater Dei students test negative after first thought to be positive

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two Mater Dei students who were reported to have tested positive actually tested negative, according to an email sent to Mater Dei families.
Mater Dei High school was informed Tuesday night that the COVID-19 test results of two students came back negative, not positive as they were originally reported.
The email goes on to say that all the students who were under quarantine due to close contact with the two students will be able to return to school Wednesday.
In the email, school officials say only one student at Mater Dei has tested positive and is currently quarantined. School officials say all close contacts with this student have been notified and are also quarantined at this time.
One staff member with the Evansville Catholic Diocese has also tested positive. However, the diocese has not confirmed which school is involved.
