Madisonville announces police chief’s retirement, replacement

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville City Council held a special meeting Wednesday where they announced Police Chief Chris Taylor is retiring.
He has been with the department for 27 years and became chief in 2018.
The incoming chief, Steve Bryan, was a state trooper for seven years and worked with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office for two years before joining the Madisonville Police Department.
He’ll become chief Sept. 1.
You can see Wednesday’s meeting here:
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.