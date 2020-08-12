Locally heavy rain brings flash flood threat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A flash flood watch covers the entire Tri-State until 9pm Wednesday night. Very humid air will allow heavy rainfall to develop with thunderstorms that occur. Sultry weather continues into the weekend. Rain chances will be best on Thursday and Friday and will taper off over the weekend. Highs will rise into the mid 80s each day, but temps could go higher in sunny areas. Drier air will filter into the region next week and knock the humidity levels down to more comfortable levels.