Law enforcement express concerns over current issues

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Senator Todd Young and Congressman Larry Buschon were in Evansville talking to local law enforcement about the current issues they’re facing.
Senator Young tells us he’s walking away with a better understanding of what our local officers are feeling during a time when some Americans are asking officials to defund the police.
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says he wanted to host this conversation to allow law enforcement to be able to speak about all of the controversy going on around the world.
Wedding told us right now, he’s not happy because he feels like law enforcement is under fire, and people are losing respect for them. He says his office has a great relationship with the community, but he’s concerned when it comes to matters like defunding the police.
“I think anyone who believes that defunding the police is a bonus to the United States needs to have their head examined because law enforcement - we wear many hats, we go on calls where people wouldn’t know what to do and we’re asked every single day to make a call, and we have to figure something out,” said Sheriff Wedding.
Senator Young also commented on the issue saying he will support law enforcement any way he can.
“They’re doing everything in their control to try and ensure that we maintain and trust of law enforcement in this community and beyond,” said Senator Young.
Congressman Buschon also spoke at the meeting, ending his participation by saying he knows it may feel like law enforcement is losing the narrative right now, but he truly believes that is not the case.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.