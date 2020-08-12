New Jasper Elementary welcoming students with plans in place to keep everyone safe

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday is a busy day for students in the Tri-State with thousands of kids returning to school in-person for the first time in months.
It’s also a challenge for school leaders who have been making extensive plans to keep their students and staff safe this year from COVID-19.
In Jasper, Jasper Elementary students will see even more changes, including a brand new building.
COVID-19 didn’t make finishing a new school easy, but they did it, and students will get to see those new classrooms Wednesday morning. However, it won’t just be Jasper Elementary students seeing changes, there will be changes across the school district.
Like other districts, Jasper will implement a reopen plan.
Students have the option of coming into the building five days a week for schools, or they can enroll in the COVID Online Academy. According to the school district’s website, they have until September 1 to drop or add that.
Of course, safety is a top priority, and with that comes more changes.
The district’s website says the schools will be cleaned daily, and hand sanitizer will be available in every classroom.
Students and staff are expected to self-monitor and not come to school if they are sick.
Students can also expect to have assigned seating in areas like the cafeteria or classrooms.
Some items students will need this year are things like a water bottle since water foundations won’t be opened, and, of course, a mask. School staff is recommended to wear them when they can’t properly social distance.
Despite all the changes, the staff at Jasper Elementary are excited to break in those new classrooms.
The new elementary school is right next door to the middle schools.
Officials say parents will want to know the traffic flow for dropping off students at both schools.
The school made some videos for parents showing the drop-off routes with the new addition to the elementary school.
