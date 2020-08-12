Jasper police K9 awarded Healthcare for K9 Heroes Grant

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper Police Department K9, Mack, was awarded a Healthcare for K9 Heroes Grant Vested in K9s.
Jasper police say the grant is a nationwide charity whose mission is providing bulletproof and stab protective vests and other assistance to law enforcement dogs.
The non-profit says they will be continuing their Healthcare for K9 Heroes medical insurance program for 2020, which covers annual policy premiums.
They say the annual medical reimbursement insurance policy will cover illnesses, injuries - including those sustained in the line of duty- diagnostic testing and therapies.
Since 2016, the charity has donated over $125,000 towards medical reimbursement programs for self-funded K9 units.
