Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce working to create off-campus learning centers

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - As school officials chalk up plans for students to learn off-site, parents are on the search for childcare options.
“We have so many children whose parents are going to be working that need to have a good place to go,” said President and CEO of The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, Candance Castlen Brake.
Both Owensboro and Daviess County Public Schools were going to start the school year off using A-B hybrid models. But following new recommendations by the Governor, plans have shifted.
“Through that conversation we learned that his recommendation is that all in-person classes would be closed until September 28,” said Daviess County Public Schools superintendent, Matt Robbins.
Causing working parents to scramble for childcare options just weeks before the start of school.
“It was an issue last spring and certainly it’s an issue now with the choice that we’ve been placed upon,” said Robbins.
Officials with the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce say they’re looking to alleviate some of that stress by teaming up with local nonprofits and business leaders.
“That have joined together at the request of our school superintendents to create a way we can have off campus learning centers around the community,” said Brake.
One of those community partners being The Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club.
“It’s a difficult situation for everybody and we know that we’re not gonna be able to serve every single child in Owensboro, we’re just gonna help as much as we can,” said director of operations for the Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club, Ryan Bibb.
While they're excited about offering options, the chamber president says the plan is still in the very early stages.
“It’s a model that’s being built by all the community partners so we haven’t determined what it will look like but we know it’ll be a safe place for children to go,” said Brake.
The chamber president says there are still many kinks to iron out. She says they’re hoping to have more solid plans in time for the start of school.
