Evansville police investigating shooting after gunshot victim showed up at hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating a shooting after a man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.
Officers say they arrived at the hospital around 5 Wednesday morning after they were called about a man who arrived with a gunshot wound to his leg.
They say the gunshot wound was just above his knee on his left leg.
According to police, the victim refused to give detail of those shooting. Officers say the man only told them that he was walking when he was shot, but didn’t know his location and said he didn’t see anyone shoot at him.
When he was taken back for surgery, officials say the victim’s girlfriend, who took him to the hospital, only told them she picked him up somewhere on the east side of Evansville. They say she could not give an exact location.
Evansville police ask for anyone who may have information about this shooting to contact them at 812-436-7979.
