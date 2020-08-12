Evansville Half Marathon & Race Day 8K move to virtual format

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The YMCA of Southwestern Indiana announced Wednesday their decision to cancel the in-person Evansville Half Marathon and Race Day 8K that was set for October 3.
They also decided to cancel the YMCA 15K that was slated for September 15.
Officials say all three races will be transitioned to a virtual format.
“For the safety of our participants and community, we, in partnership with our sponsors, have decided to move the YMCA 15K, Race Day 8K and Evansville Half Marathon presented by German American Bank to virtual events. This decision was not made lightly, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience or disappointment that this may cause. The safety and health of our over one-thousand participants, hundreds of volunteers, spectators and, ultimately, our community is our top priority,” said Jennifer Brown, Chief Operations Officer for the YMCA of Southwestern Indiana.
Officials say you until September 19 for the 15K and October 17 for the Race Day 8K and Evansville Half Marathon to submit your timing online.
Registration is still available through September 11 for the 15K and October 2 for the 8K and half marathon.
For registration and more information on the races, visit the Evansville Half Marathon website.
Participants will receive their 2020 race shirt and sponsor swag in the mail.
