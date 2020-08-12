Evansville Half Marathon & Race Day 8K move to virtual format

“For the safety of our participants and community, we, in partnership with our sponsors, have decided to move the YMCA 15K, Race Day 8K and Evansville Half Marathon presented by German American Bank to virtual events. This decision was not made lightly, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience or disappointment that this may cause. The safety and health of our over one-thousand participants, hundreds of volunteers, spectators and, ultimately, our community is our top priority,” said Jennifer Brown, Chief Operations Officer for the YMCA of Southwestern Indiana.