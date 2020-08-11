Vanderburgh Co. passes 2K COVID-19 cases, state cases up 870

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated their coronavirus map.
It now shows 75,862 confirmed positive cases and 2,863 total deaths.
That’s up from Monday’s 74,992 confirmed positive cases and 2,838 total deaths.
It shows 25 new cases in Vanderburgh County, eight new cases in Dubois County, two new cases in Warrick County, one new case in Perry County, two new cases in Posey County, three new cases in Gibson County, one new case in Spencer County, and three new cases in Pike County.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 2,022 cases, 13 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 708 cases, 12 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 588 cases, 30 deaths
- Perry Co. - 187 cases, 12 deaths
- Posey Co. - 179 cases
- Gibson Co. - 231 cases, 4 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 137 cases, 3 death
- Pike Co. - 59 cases
The Resource and Awareness Task Force will conduct a third neighborhood drive up testing site Wednesday, August 12, at 4100 Covert Ave. in Evansville.
This will be in the parking lot of the former Health South Rehab Hospital.
The drive up testing clinic will start at 5 p.m. and run until test supplies have been exhausted.
- Testing is for only Evansville/Vanderburgh County residents and identification will be required.
- No appointments will be required. Individuals will be tested on a first come first serve basis.
- There will be no restrictions on receiving a test, such as being symptomatic.
- Testing will be free of charge, but if individuals have insurance they will be asked to provide their insurance information for billing purposes.
- All those who come to receive a test will be asked to wear a facial covering until they are tested. If residents don’t have facial coverings they will be provided one.
- Individuals will be asked for basic personal information so results can be provided and follow up case management can occur if positive results are determined.
- Children under the age of 18 may also be tested with consent from a parent or guardian.
- Those who are unable to drive to the testing site can walk up to receive a test. These individuals will also be asked to wear a face-covering before they receive a test, and be provided a face covering if they do not have one.
