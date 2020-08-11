5 staff members test positive at Redbanks in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - Five staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Redbanks in Henderson.
According to Redbanks Executive Director Shari Newton, all of these results are from within the past week. Newton says the two most recent cases came back on Monday.
Newton says four of the workers are non-direct care staff. The fifth is direct-care but has had minimum contact with residents.
We are told all residents were tested July 7, and no positive tests came back.
Officials say employees are tested bi-weekly.
