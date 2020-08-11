Some organizations working to put together programs for Henderson Co. students who will be at home

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - Parents in some parts of Western Kentucky could be trying to figure out child care plans. At the same time, some schools are falling in line with Governor Andy Beshear’s recommendations that in-person classes be pushed back to September, including Henderson County Schools.
The news wasn’t something parent Desiré Smith was hoping for.
“You know, I think that every parent feared that this was going to be the next step,” said Smith. “It was disappointing to say the least.”
Some childcare program coordinators say they’re working to figure what they can do for kids who will be stuck at home.
14 News checked in with several kids programs. Leaders of the Boys and Girls Club Henderson Extension said they’re on hold until they can figure this situation out.
Audubon Kids Zone leaders say they’re working to meet with administrators of the school’s they serve.
For child-care, an owner of Kids Time Preschool in Henderson said they’re providing school-aged kids with a room to do their virtual school work. Right now, owners told 14 News they’re almost completely at capacity.
Henderson County Schools, along with several other districts will start back Aug. 26 with non-traditional instruction. For more back-to-school dates and information, click here.
For more Coronavirus coverage, click here.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.