Sharon Elememtary hosts back-to-school parade

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - On Tuesday afternoon at Sharon Elementary in Newburgh, faculty, parents and students held a parade to get pumped for the first day of school.
Everyone was excited - they held signs, waved and even threw candy for the faculty.
After so many months off, we spoke to one of the teachers who has some advice for students and parents that may be nervous about the first day back.
“For all the kids out there that are anxious, we just want them to know we’re going to do everything in our power to make sure their children are safe, loved and they’ll have great instruction here,” said 3rd grade teacher, Trevor Wagner. “That’s what we’ve always strived for and just cause we’re in a pandemic that doesn’t change one bit.”
Wednesday is the first day of classes in Newburgh.
