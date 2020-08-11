IN senators treat local first responders

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Senators took time to treat law enforcement in Evansville.
Four state senators brought Papa Bears food truck to the Pet Food Center Parking lot, serving up lunch to those who work so hard to keep the community safe. The lunch was available to all Vandburgh County First Responders.
The owners tell us it was a good opportunity to be able to serve those who serve the community.
”Treat the cops and could not think of a better way to do that, than get some food out, and I guess we’re kind of in a central area,” said Brent Weatherwax.
Food was served until 5 p.m.
