Perry Central schools head back to class with detailed safety plan in place

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Students in Perry Central will be heading back to in-person classes for the first time in months Tuesday morning. Their first day back also comes with a very detailed plan on how to stay safe this school year.
Their back to school plan is one of the more extensive ones we have seen, spanning 17 pages. We are learning that every school’s reopening plan is different, but those core safety values are the same.
For Perry Central schools, they have created a color-coding system that will let students know what each day will look like. They will have red, yellow, and green days.
If the school has less than 20 percent absent due to illness, it will be a green day, which will be a traditional day with social distancing practices in place.
If between 20 and 25 percent of students are absent it will be a yellow day, which is a hybrid day, limiting access to school buildings and online and in-person learning will be implemented with increased social distancing in place.
Should it be a red day, the school district will go completely virtual.
Every bus will have hand sanitizer that will be administered to students as they exit the bus, and students will be released from school to get on their bus in a staggered schedule to maintain social distancing.
Should schools go completely virtual, the school buildings will close, and buses will be used to deliver meals to students and families.
Something else that is different for Perry Central High School is the school is located just across the street from the health office.
This will be used as a COVID-19 isolation room where students and employees who are feeling sick will be evaluated or wait until parents can pick them up.
Thousands of more students will head back to class Wednesday.
That includes Grayville, Greater Jasper, Northeast Dubois, Southeast Dubois, North Spencer, South Spencer, Pike and Warrick county schools. East Gibson also returns to school Wednesday.
On Thursday, South Gibson and Wabash will have their first day of classes.
