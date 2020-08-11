Panthers prep for Warriors in Week 1 opener

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -As the month of August moves along, the hopeful return of high school football in the Tri-State grows closer.
On the West-side at Reitz High School, the Panthers are busy taking the gridiron to prepare for the season opener in less than two weeks. The team is doing so with a new leader at the helm, as Cory Brunson made the jump back to his alma mater during the off-season.
On Monday it was announced that the August 14 scrimmage between Reitz and Mater Dei was canceled, so there will be no opponent to face at the end of the week for the Panthers. Regardless, the team says they’ll continue to work hard ahead of Week 1 on August 21.
“I feel good - I mean what a heck of a year to come back to Reitz with all of that going on,” said Brunson. “Definitely with everything going on I’m pleased with where we’re at and things with how they’re going and hopefully each week we can continue on.”
“We haven’t stepped on the field yet against another team,” said senior QB, Reid Brickey. “That’s the whole point of football, that’s what we like to do, so to just get that opportunity for our first time should be exciting.”
Week 1 of the season is still set to play, Brunson and the Panthers will face the Harrison Warriors on Friday, August 21 at the Reitz Bowl.
Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m.
