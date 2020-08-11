Not as steamy, isolated rain possible

Temperatures are comfortably cool this morning in the upper 60s to low 70s. We will make our way through the 70s during the first half of the day, breaking in to the low 80s by lunchtime, and topping out in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon under partly sunny skies. When you factor in the humidity, it will probably feel like the low to mid 90s. Not as steamy as yesterday, but a fairly typical August heat.