Not as steamy, isolated rain possible

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A line of showers and storms pushed through the region last night, but now that rain has tapered off to our southeast. We are not expecting any more widespread rain, and the next 48 hours may be mainly dry in many locations, but a few isolated showers and storms will remain possible throughout today, tonight and tomorrow.
Temperatures are comfortably cool this morning in the upper 60s to low 70s. We will make our way through the 70s during the first half of the day, breaking in to the low 80s by lunchtime, and topping out in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon under partly sunny skies. When you factor in the humidity, it will probably feel like the low to mid 90s. Not as steamy as yesterday, but a fairly typical August heat.
Overnight, temperatures will fall back into the low 70s under partly cloudy skies as the isolated rain chances continue.
Hit or miss showers and storms remain possible throughout the day on Wednesday as well, but there will be sunshine in the mix too. Wednesday will also be just a bit cooler with high temperatures in the mid 80s and heat index values in the lower 90s.
High temperatures will range in the upper 80s to around 90° for the rest of the week with overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. There will be plenty of dry time and moments of sunshine, but there is also at least an isolated chance of rain each day.
A weak cold front will push through our region Sunday evening, ushering in some slightly cooler weather for next week.
