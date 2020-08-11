New rules for KY bars, restaurants go in effect Tues. night

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - On Tuesday, food and beverage services in Kentucky bars and restaurants can’t happen past 10 p.m. and must close by 11 p.m. under Governor Andy Beshear’s mandate.
COVID-19 mandates have really impacted the restaurant and bar industry.
Organizations like the Henderson Chamber of Commerce say they’re working on ways to help these businesses stay afloat during this time.
“We want our businesses to not just survive, we want them to thrive,” said Abby Dixon, the executive director of Henderson Tourist Commission.
Henderson Tourist Commission says this pandemic and mandates, like this one, take a toll on the food and drink industry.
“Everyone is working together to do what it takes to make sure that our local businesses and our local hospitality industry can pull through this crisis,” said Dixon.
The Green River District Health Department says this mandate is a step in the right direction.
“So that means we got to follow the guidelines that are in place, we’ve got to be respectful of the mandates, so that we can through and make it to the other side,” said Dixon.
The health department says bars are especially prone to the spread of COVID 19 because people spend a long time in them, don’t social distance, and often have to talk loud to be heard.
The new guidance aims to mitigate those risks while allowing bars and restaurants to stay in business.
“The mandates are not fun. There’s nothing about the situation that is fair or that is fun, especially to the hospitality industry,” said Dixon.
The Henderson Chamber of Commerce says they’ve been meeting daily with community and business leaders to discuss ways to help business owners navigate the changes that are creating an ebb and flow of customers and funds.
From these meetings, they’re creating informational topics to share with the community.
“This is what we’ve got to do right now to keep each other safe,” said Dixon.
The Henderson Chamber of Commerce says their next Community Conversation will be with Alex Caudill, Field Representative for Governor Beshear and restaurant owners, Casey Todd and Rodney Thomas, and Tourist Director Abby Dixon on August 24 at 11 a.m.
