Muggy and unsettled pattern

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Monday’s storms knocked the temperature down a bit, but the humidity is still in place as a tropical airmass settles over the Tri-State for the rest of the week. Daily highs will stay near 80 through Friday with scattered storms possible each day. Temps will push toward 90 over the weekend with a lingering threat for isolated showers. Warm and humid to start next week with highs in the 80s and lows near 70 with scattered storms possible for the first half of next week. No widespread severe weather expected at this time.