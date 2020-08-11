More KY schools adjust plans after Governor’s recommendation

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky schools are quickly adjusting after the Governor’s recommendation not to continue in person classes until Sep. 28.
As we reported Monday, Henderson announced they would starting the year virtually shortly after Governor Beshear’s announcement.
Daviess County, Union County, and Webster County schools have also announced shifting to their backup plans, which includes online only learning to begin the year.
Mulenberg County Schools were already starting the year virtually. They say they will now just continue it for at least an extra week.
Other school corporations, like Owensboro Public Schools, say they are discussing their adjustments and will have more information soon.
