KWC officials sound off on fall sports postponement

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -On Monday afternoon, the Great Midwest Athletic Conference announced that football, soccer and volleyball would be moving to the spring.
The move affects Kentucky Wesleyan College.
“Two months ago we felt really good about the fall,” said Kentucky Wesleyan Athletic Director, Rob Mallory. “So for things to have devolved to the point where we had to make a decision like that [today] at the President’s Council level is certainly disappointing. "
The NCAA defined those three sports as “high-contact risk”. G-MAC officials say they are keeping the cross country championship segment in the fall as originally scheduled.
As for golf and tennis, the individual institutions get to decide whether to have one or the other compete during the fall, with the championship segment in the spring.
“Is it bad for Kentucky Wesleyan? It’s bad for our student-athletes,” said Mallory. “I don’t want to sugarcoat it. It’s not a situation that we want them to be in. With that said, we still believe that there is tremendous value in what we’re going to be able to provide from an experience standpoint this academic year, and not just in the spring, in the fall as well.”
14 Sports also spoke with KWC Head Football Coach, Craig Yeast, on how the announcement affects his program.
“All we can do is control what we can control,” said Yeast. “If they say we can play - we’re going to play. But what we’re going to do every single day together, we’re gonna focus on ourselves, we’re going to focus on getting better, we’re going to focus on taking care of one another.”
Mallory did say that there are some logistical challenges when it comes to moving the majority of fall sports to the spring, but he said that “those are mountains Kentucky Wesleyan is willing to move.”
