HUD awards thousands to local housing authorities to help keep residents housed
By Matthew DeVault | August 11, 2020 at 9:16 AM CDT - Updated August 11 at 9:16 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several Indiana cities in the Tri-State were awarded thousands from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to help low-income families during the coronavirus pandemic.

$5.3 million was awarded to 49 different public housing authorities throughout Indiana, including four in the Tri-State.

Here are the local public housing authorities who are receiving funding:

  • Housing Authority of the City of Evansville - $284,546
  • Mount Vernon Housing Authority - $22,375
  • Housing Authority of the City of Tell City - $7,548
  • Cannelton Housing Authority - $17,356

