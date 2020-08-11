HUD awards thousands to local housing authorities to help keep residents housed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several Indiana cities in the Tri-State were awarded thousands from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to help low-income families during the coronavirus pandemic.
$5.3 million was awarded to 49 different public housing authorities throughout Indiana, including four in the Tri-State.
Here are the local public housing authorities who are receiving funding:
- Housing Authority of the City of Evansville - $284,546
- Mount Vernon Housing Authority - $22,375
- Housing Authority of the City of Tell City - $7,548
- Cannelton Housing Authority - $17,356
