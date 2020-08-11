Henderson Community College delaying semester due to positive COVID-19 cases

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - After two positive COVID-19 cases among employees, Henderson Community College (HCC) said they will delay the start of the fall semester until Monday, August 24.
This includes all instructional modes: face-to-face, online, and hybrid.
“The health and safety of students, faculty, and staff is our highest priority,” said Dr. Jason Warren, President/CEO of HCC. This decision has been made after discussion with Mr. Clay Horton, Public Health Director for the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD), and Kim Jones, HCC’s Healthy at Work Officer, and is related to the fact that two HCC employees have recently tested positive for COVID-19 resulting in a request by the health department for several HCC employees to self-quarantine for 10 days.
Warren noted that required quarantines from the contact tracing process has impacted a significant number of employees involved in the planning, support, and delivery of face-to-face and hybrid courses. “By moving the start date to August 24, it will give us time to get our full staff back and ensure our students are fully supported this semester.”
They say future, isolated employee or student cases might not mean calendar changes.
Officials say what makes this situation unique is the concentrated number of individuals serving in critical roles and the timing, less than a week before the start of courses.
The college will continue to remain open to provide in-person and virtual support.
Open registration continues with seats available for the courses that will now begin on August 24, as well as 12-week and 8-week late start offerings.
