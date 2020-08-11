Henderson Community College delaying semester due to positive COVID-19 cases

“The health and safety of students, faculty, and staff is our highest priority,” said Dr. Jason Warren, President/CEO of HCC. This decision has been made after discussion with Mr. Clay Horton, Public Health Director for the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD), and Kim Jones, HCC’s Healthy at Work Officer, and is related to the fact that two HCC employees have recently tested positive for COVID-19 resulting in a request by the health department for several HCC employees to self-quarantine for 10 days.