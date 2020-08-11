Green River District reporting 9th COVID-19 death in Ohio Co.; No new cases in Hopkins Co.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Green River District Health Department is reporting a new COVID-19 death and 18 additional cases.
Of those new cases, 12 are in Daviess County, four are in Henderson County, and there is one new case in both Ohio and Union counties.
The person who died was a resident of Ohio County. That’s the ninth person in Ohio County to die from COVID-19.
Green River health officials say they have had a total of 1,735 confirmed cases in the district. They say 1,506 people have recovered.
The Hopkins County Health Department website is showing no new coronavirus cases. Their case total remains at 414 with 321 recoveries.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 774 cases, 8 deaths, 677 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 629 cases, 11 deaths, 590 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 414 cases, 34 deaths, 321 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 366 cases, 9 death, 328 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 349 cases, 4 deaths, 288 recovered
- Webster Co. - 92 cases, 1 death, 77 recovered
- McLean Co. - 45 cases, 1 death, 41 recovered
- Union Co. - 64 cases, 54 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 45 cases, 41 recovered
The Green River District Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing.
To schedule an appointment visit the GRDHD website and follow the COVID-19 test prompts.
You must be preregistered to be tested.
On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear called on schools across the Commonwealth to delay in-person school until September 28 as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across the country.
