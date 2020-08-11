Census takers going door-to-door in Hopkins Co. Tues.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - You could hear a knock at your door Tuesday if you live in Hopkins County as census takers will be going door-to-door to help fill out this year’s form.
According to county officials, Hopkins County is at a 67 percent response rate, which they say is slightly above average for both the state and national averages.
However, they say there’s still work to do and every household counts.
The results from the census help decide how much federal funding is needed for a community.
We’re told all census takers will carry identification and wear a mask for your protection.
