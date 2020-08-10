Triple-digit heat index and rain both possible today

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An unsettled weather pattern will keep rain chances in the forecast on and off throughout this week, but the models are having trouble agreeing on what time that rain will happen each day.
A few showers and thunderstorms rolled through the Tri-State overnight, but that rain is on its way out this morning. An isolated pop-up shower or storm could still be possible at any time, but I think most of us will stay dry through the daytime hours.
A line of showers and storms will push through our region tonight, and some of those storms could produce frequent lightning, isolated damaging winds gusts, and heavy rain that could lead to localized flash flooding in low-lying and poorly drained areas. We are under a Marginal Risk for severe weather, which is a one out of five on the risk scale, so an isolated severe storm is possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected.
I should mention that some models are hinting at more storms this afternoon and less rain overnight. I think that is the less likely option, but it is something we will be monitoring throughout the day.
Despite the rain, the main story today will be the heat. After starting the day in the 70s, temperatures will climb to around 90° this afternoon. When you factor in the humidity, it will probably feel like the upper 90s to around 100°. We will fall back into the lower 70s overnight.
The rest of the week will not be quite that hot, but high temperatures will still be in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms also remain possible on and off through the rest of the week, but there will be plenty of dry time mixed in too.
