Police: Man shot twice on Evansville’s south side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot on Evansville’s south side overnight.
It happened at the corner of Wall Street and Evans Avenue.
Police say they were called to the scene around midnight after neighbors heard shots in the area.
That’s when officers say they found a man in the grass who had been shot twice.
At last check, that man was taken to the hospital and was alert.
Officials say there are no suspects right now, but they are still investigating.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.