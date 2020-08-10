Petition calls for government change in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - A petition that would have voters decide on a possible change to how Henderson County’s Fiscal Court is run needs 1,200 signatures by Tuesday at 11 a.m. to make it onto the November ballot.
Charlie McCollom and David Thomason want to get rid of the magistrate system on the fiscal court, which has five representatives elected by people in five districts and replace it with a county commission form of government — which would have three county commissioners elected by county-wide votes.
“Once again it means we’re all working together for a common cause and hopefully we can get some growth in Henderson,” said McCollom. “If you have growth, you’re gonna have more jobs, you’re gonna have more money going through the economy and circulating, you’re gonna have more homes built, there’s gonna be jobs for the people that build homes and if we don’t, we’re just gonna remain stagnant and that’s what we get.”
Thomason and McCollum will be in front of the city building on First Street in downtown Henderson Tuesday morning to try and make the 1,200 signatures needed for the petition.
