North Posey students head back to class Monday

“I want the parents to know that we take this very seriously, and we’re going to do everything we can to make all of our students and staff safe,” said MSD of North Posey Superintendent Dr. Todd Camp. “We have done a lot of preparing outside of the school, in the buses, in the school and with our curriculum development and the way we are going to deploy our curriculum. We’ve made a lot of changes so that we can practice safe school. Our schools will be safe and we will get through this.”