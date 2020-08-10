North Posey students head back to class Monday

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Students in Posey County will be heading off for their first day of school Monday.
This school year is going to be a new adjustment for students and teachers in North Posey as it’s been months since classrooms have even been used.
The school district is not allowing visitors inside the school unless they have an appointment. They know this can be difficult, especially for the younger kids at South Terrace Elementary School. However, they are doing this to make sure their students stay safe.
South Terrace also says communication during this difficult time is key. They are asking parents to call the school if one of their students tests positive for COVID-19 or if someone in the household tests positive. They ask to call and leave a message if it’s after hours.
When students at all buildings come back Monday, they will notice a lot of changes. The school district says students will see plexiglass in cafeterias, thanks to a donation from SABIC.
Classrooms will also look different as desks will be socially distanced and cleaning stations will be in every room.
The school district says they know this is a difficult time for families, but they are working hard to keep students and teachers safe.
“I want the parents to know that we take this very seriously, and we’re going to do everything we can to make all of our students and staff safe,” said MSD of North Posey Superintendent Dr. Todd Camp. “We have done a lot of preparing outside of the school, in the buses, in the school and with our curriculum development and the way we are going to deploy our curriculum. We’ve made a lot of changes so that we can practice safe school. Our schools will be safe and we will get through this.”
If COVID-19 cases start to appear within North Posey schools, they will have a threshold of five percent within each building.
If school has to close, eLearning will be used.
There are even more schools heading back this week.
On Tuesday, Perry Central will be heading back to the classroom for the first time in months.
Several students will be heading back on Wednesday. That includes Grayville, Greater Jasper, Northeast Dubois, Southeast Dubois, North Spencer, South Spencer, Pike and Warrick County schools.
On Thursday, East Gibson, South Gibson and Wabash will all have their first day of classes.
