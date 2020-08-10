Mills outlasts Keown in epic final round battle at Evansville Men’s City Golf Tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Country Club was once again the site for the final round of the Evansville Men’s City Golf Tournament, and it did not disappoint.
David Mills and Clint Keown staged an epic back-and-forth battle to determine the winner. Mills held the lead by three strokes over Keown to begin the day.
The winner became the 91st champion in the history of this prestigious tournament.
Firstly, Keown had the shot of the day when he completed a hole in one on the 11th hole.
Nathan Hoss played steady golf this weekend, and he rolled in a nice putt for birdie on Hole 11.
The 11th hole was apparently the place to score, as University of Evansville senior golfer Spencer Wagner also banged home the big birdie. He had the low round of the day, shooting 5-under par.
The good putts just kept on falling on Hole 11, as Tim Simmons drained a birdie to finish in the top 10.
However, the battle all day was between the Memorial High School grad, Keown, and the North High School grad, David Mills.
On Hole 12, Mills beautifully curled home the putt for par.
On Hole 13, Keown dealt with a difficult lie, but he punched it out and had a chance for a birdie, but just missed off the mark. However, he makes the shot for par.
Mills and Keown were fun to watch, but the IU grad Mills made the clutch shots late. He narrowly missed the eagle putt on Hole 13, but gladly takes the birdie, and David Mills goes on to win the men’s city tournament.
Here's the top final scores:
1. David Mills -13
2. Clint Keown -11
3. Spencer Wagner -10
4. Logan Osborne -8
T5. Matt Monroe -5
T5. Tim Simmons -5
This was the second men’s city golf championship for David Mills, who also won the title back in 2011.
