Mesker Park Zoo’s budget is tight due to COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville City Council hearings on Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s 2021 budget are fast approaching.
And the Mesker Park Zoo says their budget is tight this year because of the pandemic.
Officials say they’ve seen a direct hit to their budget after being closed down for a few months due to COVID-19.
Officials say they usually see about a million dollars in revenue. But this year we’re told the zoo will lose half to two-thirds of that earned revenue by the end of this year.
“It’s pretty expensive to run the zoo, I always tell people to take care of 1,000 animals over 200 species, is a very expensive task,” said zoo director Eric Beck. “They get healthcare every day, they get all their meals, they get nutritionists, all their medical coverage.”
The zoo says the budget this year will be a challenge because there will be a bigger hit taken on the parks fund. The zoo says they haven’t had to lay anyone off.
