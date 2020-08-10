Men’s basketball releases non-conference information

In order to address social distancing guidelines, several sections have been identified in the Ford Center for social distancing reseating including the south sections and the upper level section of the facility. These sections will function as general admission which allows the patron to choose their location and proximity to other patrons. No tickets shall be sold into these social distancing sections, resulting in the reduced facility capacity and the ability for patrons to reasonably social distance. Patrons choosing to reseat themselves in the social distancing sections shall not be eligible for any refund of ticket value or seat license amount.