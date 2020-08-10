6,000 masks donated to Evansville and Warrick schools

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For the past few weeks, we've been following the progress of the Evansville/Newburgh branch of Sew and Serve, a local nonprofit making masks for those who need them most.
Earlier this summer, organizers made it their mission to ensure every student in the EVSC and Warrick County School Corporation had a mask this school year.
Monday, they met their goal.
Organizers say volunteers sewed 6,000 youth-sized masks.
School officials picked up the boxes of masks Monday, which will soon be delivered to area schools.
"When we were coming up on the weekend, and we were so close, I just knew! These ladies bust it out during the weekends, so I just knew we were going to hit it, said coordinator Christin Pelsor. "I try to be an optimistic person, but I really did think we might be down to the wire on this, and I wanted to make sure we were going to get there before they started back to school - and we did!"
Pelsor says the group will continue filling requests from folks like school officials and first responders.
She says once school starts, the volunteers will definitely be taking a well-deserved break.
She says in total, the group will have created and donated more than 13,000 masks since April.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.