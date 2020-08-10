Man sentenced to 30 years in Posey Co. drug dealing case

Posey Co., Ind. (WFIE) - A Mt. Vernon man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.
30-year-old Tiyo Lewis was found guilty of Dealing in Methamphetamine and admitted to being a habitual offender, which enhanced his sentence.
Authorities say Lewis was the final suspect apprehended by the Posey County Drug Task Force in “Operation Guillotine,” which concluded on April 26, 2019 in what was the largest drug raid in Posey County history.
Lewis was later located and arrested in Montgomery County, Ohio on November 4, 2019.
According to police records, Lewis sold more than 10 grams of methamphetamine to an undercover police informant in March of 2019.
“Mr. Lewis made the decision to sell drugs in Posey County, and I’m grateful that he was held accountable for his actions,” commented Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers. “This doesn’t happen without the dedicated work of our Drug Task Force – including Investigator Kenneth Rose, Detective Dustin Seitz and Detective Korben Sellers. Their exceptional investigative work in this case helped secure another conviction, allowing my office to remove another drug dealer from our community for a substantial period of time.”
