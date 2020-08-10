KSP: Man dies after getting hit by car while riding bicycle

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly collision that killed a Madisonville man.
Troopers say they were contacted by the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department just before 9 p.m. Sunday about a car that hit a pedestrian.
They say it happed on US 41 just south of US 62 in Nortonville.
Troopers say an early investigation shows that a 77-year-old man was driving on US 41 when he started driving over the bridge that crosses East Louisville Street.
That’s when authorities say the driver hit 61-year-old Ronnie Gibson of Madisonville who was riding a bike.
Gibson’s bike had no lights, according to state police.
Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hopkins County Coroner.
The driver was not injured in the collision.
The investigation is currently ongoing.
