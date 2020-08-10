Hopkins Co. fresh produce give-away happening Monday

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A fresh-farm produce give-away is happening Monday in Hopkins County.
According to officials, the produce will be available in many locations in the county, like the Government Center and Dawson Springs Town Square.
It’s all happening Monday morning from 10 a.m. to noon.
Officials say this is all part of a USDA Care Relief program.
Full list of give-away locations:
- Hopkins Co. Government Center
- Nebo City Hall
- St. Charles City Hall
- Charleston Fire Department’s Flea Market
- Dawson Springs Town Square
- White Plains City Hall
- Earling City Hall
- Mortons Gap City Hall
- Hanson City Hall
- Nortonville City Hall
