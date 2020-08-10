Habitat for Humanity breaks ground at Saint Theresa Place

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Evansville’s northeast side, the grounds of the old Saint Theresa Catholic Parrish on Herndon Drive will soon have new life, as a partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Evansville.
For 70 years, this stretch of land in the Diamond/Stringtown neighborhood was home to the Saint Theresa Catholic Parish. On Monday, community leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony to bring new life to this area - a plan, organizers say, was years in the making.
Through a partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Evansville, the site is the new home of Saint Theresa Place. It will be a brand new, 14-home subdivision for single families. Organizers say the goal is to continue the legacy of faith and hope of Saint Theresa.
“Saint Theresa is a true community of faith, a community guided by Saint Theresa’s words of doing small things with great love,” says Dan Diehl, who serves on the advisory committee for Saint Theresa Place. “Saint Theresa’s message has always been beautiful, inspiring and simple. In a lot of ways, it’s an expression of who we are as a faith community.”
The new subdivision will occupy the east side of the former campus, and the west side will house the headquarters of Catholic Charities, a social service ministry of the Catholic Diocese of Evansville.
Monday’s ceremony was complete with Bishop Joseph Siegel blessing the holy grounds. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke was also in attendance, a self-proclaimed north-sider. He shared his fond memories of growing up in the area.
“I can close my eyes as I stand on this site,” says Winnecke, “And almost picture and smell the aromas from the Saint Theresa’s summer social.”
Many shared in the memories of the old Parish and celebrated the future of this land for 14 area families.
“These kids that we will be neighbors, residents here, will be able to play in the Deaconess Aquatics Center,” says Winnecke. “They’ll be able to play in Garvin Park, creating a whole new lifetime of memories.”
Organizers say this project will be a $2 million investment when it’s all said and done. The goal is to start the dirt work in a month, and then move all 14 families into the new homes by the end of 2021.
