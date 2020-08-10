Green River District reporting 24 new COVID-19 cases; Hopkins Co. up 7 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting 24 additional COVID-19 cases Monday.
Of those new cases, 12 are in Daviess County, seven are in Henderson County, two are in Ohio County, and there’s one new case in each McLean, Union and Webster counties.
Green River health officials say the total number of confirmed cases is 1,717. They say 1,480 people have recovered from the virus.
The Hopkins County Health Department is showing seven new cases of the coronavirus. The county has had a total of 414 cases with 320 recoveries.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 762 cases, 8 deaths, 668 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 626 cases, 11 deaths, 590 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 414 cases, 34 deaths, 320 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 365 cases, 8 death, 323 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 345 cases, 4 deaths, 284 recovered
- Webster Co. - 92 cases, 1 death, 76 recovered
- McLean Co. - 45 cases, 1 death, 39 recovered
- Union Co. - 63 cases, 50 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 45 cases, 40 recovered
The Green River District Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing.
To schedule an appointment visit the GRDHD website and follow the COVID-19 test prompts.
You must be preregistered to be tested.
This week, Governor Andy Beshear says he’s going to take more steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
He said he’ll most likely implement a bar curfew, meaning bars will have to close their doors earlier than they usually would.
Kentucky wouldn’t be the first state with the mandate, Ohio just recently created the same rule.
