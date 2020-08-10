Fresh produce handed out in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials in Hopkins County held a food drive to give out boxes of fresh produce.
It was part of the USDA cares program.
1,500 boxes were dropped off and distributed at nine different locations around the Hopkins County.
In Madisonville, organizers braved the heat to give away 250 of those boxes.
They were gone in about 30 minutes.
"They went very fast, which speaks to the need in the community right now, especially with the pandemic still going on," said Judge Executive Jack Whitfield.
Officials are hoping the USDA does something like this again.
