Evansville man facing federal sex crime charge in Saline Co., IL

SALINE CO., IL. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is accused of traveling to Saline County, Illinois, to have sex with a child.
Federal court documents show Roy Eugene Morrow, Jr., communicated online with someone who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent.
They show, in July, Morrow worked out a plan to meet the online stranger at their home and have sex with their young daughter.
Instead of the meeting, authorities say they were there when Morrow arrived.
They say he tried to get away, but spun his car out in a field.
The criminal complaint shows Morrow is facing a charge of Attempted Enticement of a Minor.
