Drive-up meet and greet held for teachers and students

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Oakdale Elementary teachers went to each of their students’ homes Monday for a visit - at a safe distance.
“We are really excited to get to see them and get back to our normal routines,” Art teacher Elyse Rumele said.
Teachers aren’t the only ones excited for the new school year.
”Yeah, I’m just really excited,” said fifth grader Madeline Smith.
There were smiles from cheek to cheek as teachers visited each student’s individual house to catch up before the school year started.
”We are super pumped because it’s been so long since we’ve seen them. We want to share our excitement with them and get them excited,” teacher Taylor Hedinger said.
Goodie bags and paperwork were handed out as the teachers got to connect with their students and hear what they were most excited about.
”I’m really excited for her to be my teacher,” Callahan Nerkel, a fourth grader said.
Some teachers had up to 40 stops to make, but they say it was well worth it.
”Being able to see their face since it’s been five months, I finally am excited because we’re back at school. We’re getting back into the rhythm of things. So we are really excited to see them today and bring them our little goodies,” said teacher Holly Meyer.
Students at Oakdale Elementary are set to return to school this Wednesday.
