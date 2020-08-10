All options available for local schools’ upcoming fall semester

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - During uncertain times, it’s good to have a plan. Avon High School in central Indiana is now shifting to all virtual learning through the end of August after seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases involving students and staff.
Many of our local school corporations that we spoke to on Monday say they simply don’t know what tomorrow, next week, or next month will look like.
So they are keeping all options open but still with the intention of having in-person instruction.
EVSC officials plan to closely monitor local health data.
“Well we’ve certainly done extensive planning throughout the entire summer to get ready to return to in-person instruction,” said Jason Woebkenberg, EVSC Public Information Officer.
The uncertainty means that school corporations like EVSC are keeping their options open.
“While our goal is to return to in-person instruction, should there be a need because of the health data to go to virtual instruction, we are set up to do that,” said Woebkenberg.
Classes won’t begin for EVSC students until next week, but in Warrick County, classes will begin with in-person instruction on Wednesday, and virtual learning does remain an option.
“If we were to have a number of positive cases, then obviously we will assess that and we’ll look and make whatever decision we need to make but whatever level we are at will be base upon our circumstances at the time,” said Warrick County School Corporation Superintendent Brad Schneider.
The Catholic Diocese of Evansville announced yesterday that two students and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 since resuming classes. We also learned that another person has tested positive on Monday. The diocese says they will continue to explore all options and follow the guidance of the ISDH.
Like many have done since the pandemic began, local schools are taking it day by day.
“But things can change, things can change very quickly so it is important to consider all options, plan for all of those what-if scenarios so that you’re ready and can make adaptations as necessary,” said Woebkenberg.
The EVSC school board approved its reopening plan.
