On Alert for storms late Monday, warm and humid rest of week

By Jeff Lyons | August 10, 2020 at 12:33 PM CDT - Updated August 10 at 12:33 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sultry conditions across the Tri-State pushed the heat index into triple digits on Monday afternoon.  This moist air will fuel thunderstorms on Monday night and early Tuesday morning.  A few storms may produce damaging winds and locally heavy rainfall Monday overnight through early Tuesday.  Slightly cooler temps will move over the Tri-State, with highs in the mid to upper 80s for the remainder of the week.  We’ll have a daily chance for scattered thunderstorms.  Heat advisory through Monday night.

