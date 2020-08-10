On Alert for storms late Monday, warm and humid rest of week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sultry conditions across the Tri-State pushed the heat index into triple digits on Monday afternoon. This moist air will fuel thunderstorms on Monday night and early Tuesday morning. A few storms may produce damaging winds and locally heavy rainfall Monday overnight through early Tuesday. Slightly cooler temps will move over the Tri-State, with highs in the mid to upper 80s for the remainder of the week. We’ll have a daily chance for scattered thunderstorms. Heat advisory through Monday night.